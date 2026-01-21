US raw steel production is up 0.2 percent - week 2, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on January 17, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.756 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 75.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on January 17, 2026, is up 0.2 percent from the previous week ending January 10, 2026, when production was 1.752 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.7 percent.

Production was 1.700 million net tons in the week ending January 17, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 3.3 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through January 17, 2026, was 4.238 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.6 percent. That is up 2.9 percent from the 4.119 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.3 percent.