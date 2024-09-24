 |  Login 
US raw steel production down 2.4 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 10:14:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 21, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,707,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 76.9 percent.

Production for the week ending September 21, 2024 is down 2.4 percent from the previous week ending September 14, 2024 when production was 1,749,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 78.8 percent.

Production was 1,691,000 net tons in the week ending September 21, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 0.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 21, 2024 was 64,566,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.8 percent. That is down 2.0 percent from the 65,634,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 76.9 percent.


