US raw steel production down 2.1 percent week on week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 29, 2020, domestic raw steel production was 1,383,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 61.7 percent.

Production for the week ending August 29, 2020 is down 2.1 percent from the previous week ending August 22, 2020 when production was 1,412,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 63.0 percent.

Production was 1,841,000 net tons in the week ending August 29, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 79.1 percent. The current week production represents a 24.9 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 29, 2020 was 51,841,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 66.0 percent. That is down 20.1 percent from the 64,917,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.7 percent.