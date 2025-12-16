 |  Login 
India’s RINL achieves highest single-day crude steel output on Dec 14

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 11:53:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved its highest-ever single-day crude steel production of 21,012 mt on December 14, at a rated capacity utilization of slightly over 100 percent, a company statement said on Tuesday, December 16.

The company said that average daily crude steel production in December 2025 stands at 19,450 mt, at a capacity utilization of 92 percent.

 RINL has been facing acute financial stress arising from high input costs, volatility in steel prices, legacy debt, and working capital constraints. These challenges have affected production levels and placed pressure on the company’s operations despite the underlying technical strength of the plant and the skill base of its workforce.

The crude steel output achievement comes close on the heels of a caution issued by India’s ministry of steel to the effect that RINL will need to consistently maintain a capacity utilization of at least 92 percent to secure its long-term financial health.


