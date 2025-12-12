India's crude steel production rises over 11 percent year on year to nearly 110 million mt in Apr-Nov'25

India's crude steel production posted steady growth in November 2025 supporting a firm rise in finished steel exports, while import volumes saw a sharp decline on both month on month and year on year basis, according to provisional data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the Ministry of Steel. Overall steel output remained strong on monthly and yearly comparisons, and although finished steel consumption dipped month on month, it continued to register healthy year on year growth.

Crude steel production rises

India's crude steel production increased 2.1 percent month on month to 13.84 million mt in November from 13.56 million mt in October. On a year-on-year basis, output rose 11.8 percent from 12.380 million mt in November 2024.

Cumulatively, April-November production stood at 109.49 million mt, up 11.3 percent from 98.41 million mt in the same period of 2024.

Finished steel production inches up month on month

Finished steel production in November edged up 0.6 percent month on month to 13.24 million mt from 13.16 million mt in October. Year on year, production increased by 13.5 percent from 11.67 million mt in November 2024.

Cumulative production in April-November reached 104.83 million mt, up 10.8 percent compared to 94.60 million mt in the corresponding period of FY'25.

Steel exports sustain upward trend month on month

India's finished steel exports rose 14.5 percent month on month to 733,000 mt in November from 0.640 million mt in October. Year on year, exports surged 83.3 percent from 400,000 mt in November 2024.

Cumulative exports during April-November stood at 4.18 million mt, a 32.6 percent increase against 3.15 million mt in the year-ago period.

Finished steel imports decline month on month, remain lower year on year

Finished steel imports dropped 15.7 percent month on month to 387,000 million mt in November from 459,000 mt in October 2025. Year on year, imports fell sharply by 52.5 percent from 814,000 mt in November 2024.

During April-November, total imports stood at 4.19 million mt, down 36.3 percent compared to 6.58 million mt in April-November 2024.

Finished steel consumption dips month on month, grows year on year

India's finished steel consumption fell 3 percent month on month to 12.97 million mt in November from 13.37 million mt in October. However, consumption increased 7.1 percent year on year from 12.11 million mt in November 2024.

Cumulative consumption in April-November 2025 reached 105.17 million mt, up 7.4 percent from 97.94 million mt in the corresponding period of last year.

Outlook

India's steel market is expected to remain supported in the coming months, driven by steady crude steel output, firm export momentum and healthy year on year growth in consumption. Softer imports continue to reinforce domestic demand strength, while stable production and an improving trade balance contribute to a constructive and favourable market outlook.



Source: BigMint