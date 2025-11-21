 |  Login 
UNESID: Spanish steel output up 12.7 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

Friday, 21 November 2025 15:22:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in September this year Spain’s steel production totaled 921,000 mt, rising by 12.7 percent month on month and dropping by 11.1 percent year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 9.25 million mt, compared to 8.97 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 790,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, up by 26.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 5.8 percent year on year. In the first nine months of the current year, the industry recycled 7.36 million mt of scrap.


Tags: Crude Steel Spain European Union Steelmaking 

