Spain’s Acerinox reports lower net profit for Q3 2025

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. has announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, the company reported a net profit of €25 million, decreasing by 47.9 percent compared to the same quarter of last year, while its sales revenues amounted to €1.42 billion, up by 8.3 percent year on year. In addition, Acerinox’s EBITDA for the given quarter was €108 million, compared to €114 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

In the given quarter, the company’s crude steel production decreased by nine percent to 431,000 mt, while its hot rolled product and cold rolled product output dropped by 21.0 percent and by five percent, respectively, to 32,000 mt and 286,000 mt, all on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year Acerinox reported a net profit of €7 million, down by 95.7 percent year on year, while its sales revenue came to €4.47 billion, rising by nine percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s EBITDA amounted to €321 million, down 8.3 percent from the same period of last year.

In the January-September period this year, Acerinox’s crude steel production increased by eight percent year on year to 1.40 million mt, while its hot rolled product output grew by two percent to 113,000 mt and its cold rolled product production moved up by nine percent to 910,000 mt, both on year-on-year basis.

According to the company’s statement, the stainless steel and high-performance alloys markets continue to show the same trends as in recent months. Demand remains low, reflecting an uncertain macroeconomic environment in which investments are being postponed. In the stainless steel sector, Europe is under strong pricing pressure due to the high volume of low-priced imports. Conversely, demand in the US has remained relatively stable, though Acerinox anticipates a decline in the fourth quarter due to seasonal low activity at the end of the year.