Italian crude steel production down 2.8 percent in November 2025

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in November this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 1.8 million mt, down from 2.0 mt in October, while down 2.8 percent on year-on-year basis. In the January-November period this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 2.5 percent year on year to 19.3 million mt.

2025 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9 Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6 Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7 Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2 May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1 Jun 1,792 -3.2 11,112 2.9 Jul 1,727 2.2 12,839 2.8 Aug 822 7.5 13,661 3.1 Sep 1,878 4.4 15,539 3.2 Oct 1,989 2.2 17,528 3.1 Nov 1,754 -2.8 19,282 2.5

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.1 million mt in November, up 7.2 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 709,000 mt, down by 5.2 percent year on year. Italian long steel production amounted to 11.5 million mt in the first eleven months, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 4.7 percent, whereas Italian flat steel production increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 8.3 million mt.