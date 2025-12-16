 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 2.8% in early December, stocks also up

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 09:34:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early December (December 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.869 million mt, up 2.8 percent compared to late November (November 21-30) this year. 

In late November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.818 million mt, down 6.4 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20) this year. 

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of December 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.75 million mt, increasing by 3.3 percent compared to November 30.


