Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 5.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In the January-October period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.3 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 14.

In October alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China rose by 1.4 percent year on year.

In the first ten months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.1 percent year on year. In October alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.17 percent month on month, while rising by 4.9 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 5.6 percent and by 6.6 percent year on year, respectively. In October alone, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 4.5 percent and 4.9 percent year on year, respectively.