CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.9% in mid-Jan, stocks up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-January (January 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.979 million mt, down 0.9 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

In early January, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.997 million mt, up 21.6 percent compared to late December (December 21-31) last year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of January 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.13 million mt, increasing by 7.3 percent compared to January 10.