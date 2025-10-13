 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 8.9% in late September 2025, stocks also down  

Monday, 13 October 2025 09:52:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late September (September 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.889 million mt, down 8.9 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20) this year.   

In mid-September, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.073 million mt, down 0.6 percent compared to early September (September 1-10) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of September 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.67 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent compared to September 20.


