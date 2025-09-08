China's excavator sales increase by 17.2 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 16,523 units, up 12.8 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in August, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 7,685 units, increasing by 14.8 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 8,838 units, up 11.1 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 154,181 units, up 17.2 percent year on year. In particular, in the first eight months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 80,628 units, increasing by 21.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 73,553 units, up 12.8 percent year on year.