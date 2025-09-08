 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 8% in late August, stocks also down 2025

Monday, 08 September 2025 09:08:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late August (August 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.947 million mt, down 8.0 percent compared to mid-August (August 11-20) this year.   

In mid-August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.115 million mt, up 2.0 percent compared to early August (August 1-10) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of August 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.98 million mt, decreasing by 4.4 percent compared to August 20.


