China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:49:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 5.71 million mt, up 48.1 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 940,000 mt, up 10.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 2.22 million mt in the given period, increasing by 22.9 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.59 million mt, 280,000 mt and 590,000 mt, up 47.1 percent, 18.3 percent and 18.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 4.2 percent, rising by 3.7 percent and declining by 4.8 percent month on month, respectively.


