CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.7% in early August, stocks also up

Thursday, 14 August 2025 12:01:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.074 million mt, up 4.7 percent compared to late July (July 21-31) this year.   

In late July, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.982 million mt, down 7.4 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of August 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.07 million mt, increasing by 2.0 percent compared to July 31.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

