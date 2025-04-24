 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 1.5% in mid-April, stocks also up

Thursday, 24 April 2025 09:32:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-April (April 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.229 million mt, up 1.5 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.   

In early April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.197 million mt, up 3.4 compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of April 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.71 million mt, increasing by 4.2 percent compared to April 10.


