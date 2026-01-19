 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s crude steel output down 44 million mt in 2025, lowest monthly volume in Dec

Monday, 19 January 2026 15:04:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In 2025, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 836.04 million mt, 960.81 million mt and 1.44612 billion mt, decreasing by 3.0 percent, declining by 4.4 percent, and increasing by 3.1 percent year on year, respectively. This means that crude steel production in 2025 declined by 44.2 million mt, lower than expected by market sources, with most expectations having been for a drop of 40 million mt at the highest.

In December last year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 60.72 million mt, 68.18 million mt and 115.31 million mt, decreasing by 9.9 percent, 10.3 percent and 3.8 percent year on year, while down 2.6 percent, 2.4 percent and 0.5 percent month on month, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).  This was the lowest monthly output of the year after the previous low level of 69.87 million mt in November and the highest monthly volume of the year of 92.8 million mt in March. The low output in December was expected given the sluggish demand from downstream users during the traditional cold winter offseason and the need to meet annual output targets.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Explosion at China’s Baotou plant leads to production suspension

19 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 21.6% in early Jan, stocks also up   

19 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.3% in mid-December 2025, stocks up

25 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output drops to record low of 72 million mt in Oct, down 3.9% in Jan-Oct 2025

14 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 8.9% in late September 2025, stocks also down  

13 Oct | Steel News

China's iron ore imports exceed 100 million mt in Aug, down 1.6 % in Jan-Aug 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 17.2 percent in January-August 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 8% in late August, stocks also down 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls below 80 million mt in July, down 3.1% in Jan-July

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.7% in early August, stocks also up

14 Aug | Steel News