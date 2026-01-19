CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 21.6% in early Jan, stocks also up   

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early January (January 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.997 million mt, up 21.6 percent compared to late December (December 21-31) last year.

In late December, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.643 million mt, down 11 percent compared to mid-December (December 11-20) last year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of January 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.04 million mt, increasing by 6.4 percent compared to December 31.