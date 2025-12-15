 |  Login 
China’s crude steel output falls below 70 million mt in Nov, down 4.0% in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 15 December 2025 09:50:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In November this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 62.34 million mt, 69.87 million mt and 115.91 million mt, decreasing by 8.7 percent, 10.9 percent and 2.6 percent year on year, while down 4.9 percent, 2.96 percent and 2.3 percent month on month, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).  This is the lowest monthly output this year after the already-low level of 72 million mt in October and the highest monthly volume this year of 92.8 million mt in March. The low output in November was expected given the production cuts announced in some provinces to fight pollution and also to meet annual production targets.

In the January-November period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 774.05 million mt, 891.67 million mt and 1.33277 billion mt, decreasing by 2.3 percent, declining by 4.0 percent, and increasing by 4.0 percent year on year, respectively.


