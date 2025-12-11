India’s NSL achieves BF capacity utilization of 101% in November 2025

India’s NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a subsidiary of government-run iron ore miner, NMDC Limited achieved 101 percent capacity utilization of its blast furnaces (BFs) achieving crude steel production of 280,049 mt in November 2025 and a 85 percent rise over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Thursday, December 11.

The company reported hot rolled coil production of 203,356 mt in November 2025, a rise of 84 percent year on year.

NSL’s sinter plant achieved capacity utilization of 105 percent with an output of 414,271 mt, the company said.