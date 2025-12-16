China’s real estate investments down 15.9 percent in January-November 2025

In the January-November period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 7.8591 trillion ($1.11 trillion), down 15.9 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first ten months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 787.02 million m2, down 7.8 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point faster than the decrease recorded in the January-October period this year.

In the January-November period this year, the total area covered by construction activity in China declined by 9.6 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the first ten months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 19.9 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in the January-October period this year.

China’s real estate development prosperity index in November this year stood at 91.9, down from 92.43 recorded in October.