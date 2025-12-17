NBCC India Limited invites bids for construction of solar power project at Bokaro steel mill

NBCC (India) Limited, a government-run construction company, is inviting bids for construction of a solar project at the Bokaro steel mill of Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a company statement said on Wednesday, December 17.

The contract to the winning bidder will involve design, supply, erection, commissioning and testing of a grid-connected 4000 kWp (kilowatt-peak) solar plant.

The scope of the contract will also include five years of operation and maintenance with the work to be executed to engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) basis.

This project represents a major addition to the renewable energy capacity at the Bokaro steel mill and highlights the ongoing efforts of NBCC and SAIL to adopt sustainable energy solutions.

With an eight-month completion timeline and comprehensive operation and maintenance responsibilities, the project is expected to enhance solar power integration into the industrial operations of the plant, contributing to energy efficiency and reducing dependence on conventional power sources, the statement said.