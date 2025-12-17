 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL’s...

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill sees 1% rise in crude steel output in Nov 2025

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 10:23:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India (SAIL) recorded a crude steel output of 490,407 mt in November 2025, a rise of one percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, December 17.

The mill achieved finished steel production of 388,240 mt in November, a rise of four percent year on year. Total production from the Universal Rail Mill (URM) was recorded at 83,915 mt, a rise of one percent year on year, according to the statement.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Sail 

Similar articles

NBCC India Limited invites bids for construction of solar power project at Bokaro steel mill

17 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent - week 51, 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL achieves highest single-day crude steel output on Dec 14

16 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in early December 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 15.9 percent in January-November 2025

16 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 2.8% in early December, stocks also up

16 Dec | Steel News

India's iron ore imports set to hit multi-year high in 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls below 70 million mt in Nov, down 4.0% in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

India's crude steel production rises over 11 percent year on year to nearly 110 million mt in Apr-Nov'25

12 Dec | Steel News

India’s NSL achieves BF capacity utilization of 101% in November 2025

11 Dec | Steel News