SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill sees 1% rise in crude steel output in Nov 2025

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India (SAIL) recorded a crude steel output of 490,407 mt in November 2025, a rise of one percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, December 17.

The mill achieved finished steel production of 388,240 mt in November, a rise of four percent year on year. Total production from the Universal Rail Mill (URM) was recorded at 83,915 mt, a rise of one percent year on year, according to the statement.