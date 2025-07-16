UNESID: Spanish steel output up 0.5 percent in May 2025 from April

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in May this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.14 million mt, up by 0.5 percent month on month and by 2.9 percent year on year. In the January-May period of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 5.55 million mt.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 930,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 4.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.4 percent year on year. In the first five months of the current year, the industry recycled 5.04 million mt of scrap.