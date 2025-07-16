 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UNESID:...

UNESID: Spanish steel output up 0.5 percent in May 2025 from April

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 15:49:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in May this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.14 million mt, up by 0.5 percent month on month and by 2.9 percent year on year. In the January-May period of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 5.55 million mt.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 930,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 4.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.4 percent year on year. In the first five months of the current year, the industry recycled 5.04 million mt of scrap.


Tags: Crude Steel Spain European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.5% in early July, stocks decrease

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output in June lowest so far this year, down 3% in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

15 Jul | Steel News

Nippon Steel to double US crude steel production within five years

10 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel reports stable crude steel output from Indian operations in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 14% rise in crude steel output in Q1 FY 2025-26

09 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News