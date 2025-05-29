UNESID: Spanish steel output up 13.3 percent in Mar from Feb

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in March this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.19 million mt, up by 13.3 percent month on month and by 17.0 percent year on year. In the first quarter of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 3.28 million mt, compared to 2.91 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 977,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 17.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.8 percent year on year. In the first three months of the current year, the industry recycled 2.61 million mt of scrap.