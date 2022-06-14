﻿
English
UNESID: Spanish steel output up 10.1 percent in Apr from Mar

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 13:26:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in April this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.12 million mt, up by 10.1 percent month on month and down by 14.0 percent year on year. In the January-April period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 4.10 million mt.

In April, the Spanish steel industry recycled 921,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 23.3 percent compared to March and dropping by nine percent year on year. In the first four months this year, the industry recycled 3.16 million mt of scrap.


Tags: Crude Steel Scrap Raw Mat Spain European Union Steelmaking 

