UNESID: Spanish steel output up 1.8 percent in Feb from Jan

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in February this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1.05 million mt, up by 1.8 percent month on month and by 10.9 percent year on year. In the January-February period of this year, the country’s steel production totaled 2.09 million mt, compared to 1.92 million mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 832,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, rising by 4.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.4 percent year on year. In the first two months of the current year, the industry recycled 1.63 million mt of scrap.