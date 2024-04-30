US raw steel production down 0.9 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 16:11:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 27, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,701,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 76.6 percent.

Production for the week ending April 27, 2024 is down 0.9 percent from the previous week ending April 20, 2024 when production was 1,716,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.3 percent.

Production was 1,769,000 net tons in the week ending April 27, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 78.6 percent. The current week production represents a 3.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 27, 2024 was 28,550,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.3 percent. That is down 2.9 percent from the 29,391,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.9 percent.