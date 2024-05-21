﻿
US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:31:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 18, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,728,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.8 percent.

Production for the week ending May 18, 2024 was up 0.8 percent from the previous week ending May 11, 2024 when production was 1,715,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.2 percent.

Production was 1,754,000 net tons in the week ending May 18, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 77.9 percent. The current week production represents a 1.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 18, 2024 was 33,702,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is down 2.8 percent from the 34,659,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.9 percent.


