Vale, BHP and Samarco offer $25.4 billion in repairs for dam collapse 

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 16:25:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Vale and its partner BHP in the pellet producer Samarco have offered an indemnification equivalent to $25.4 billion for the collapse of the Mariana rejects dam in 2015.

In addition to $7.4 billion already paid during the process, the proposal includes $14.4 billion to be paid to the federal government and to the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, while $3.6 billion would be destined directly to people affected by the disaster.

According to Vale, the total amount of $25.4 billion is close to the amount that was negotiated during the process in a civil court in 2023.

In December 2023, the process was suspended due to divergences in relation to the total amount of the indemnification: the parties affected by the accident were asking for the equivalent to 25.4 billion, while Vale and BHP were offering $8.4 billion, in addition to the $7.4 billion already paid.

Samarco said in a statement that 85 percent of the processesrelated to reallocation of individuals were concluded, adding that the company and its shareholders “are concluding discussions on the renegotiation without shirking their responsibilities, as they believe that the solution and proposal serve common interests and directly benefit thousands of people, dozens of municipalities, the Union and the States of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.”


