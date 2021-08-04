Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 1.3 percent in H1

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 11:59:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for the first half this year.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore production amounted to 20.42 million mt, up by 1.3 percent year on year. The growth in production was due to the optimization of maintenance works and the improved quality characteristics of the mined iron ore. The company’s pellet production in the given period was 14.15 million mt, decreasing by 0.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half the company’s crude steel production decreased by 2.3 percent year on year to 2.48 million mt.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the first quarter this year amounted to 3.45 million mt and 7.79 million mt, up 0.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same half last year.