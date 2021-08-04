﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 1.3 percent in H1

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 11:59:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for the first half this year.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore production amounted to 20.42 million mt, up by 1.3 percent year on year. The growth in production was due to the optimization of maintenance works and the improved quality characteristics of the mined iron ore. The company’s pellet production in the given period was 14.15 million mt, decreasing by 0.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half the company’s crude steel production decreased by 2.3 percent year on year to 2.48 million mt.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the first quarter this year amounted to 3.45 million mt and 7.79 million mt, up 0.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same half last year.


Tags: production  crude steel  pellet  CIS  Metalloinvest  raw mat  iron ore  Russia  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jul

ArcelorMittal posts net profit in H1, representing strongest half year performance since 2008
29  Jul

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in H1
19  Jul

Severstal’s steel output and sales up in H1, EBITDA margin reaches record high
14  Jul

MMK’s steel sales to be boosted by favorable global conditions in Q3
07  Jul

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output increases by two percent in H1