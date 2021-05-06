Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 1.8 percent in Q1 from Q4

Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:37:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for the first quarter this year.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore production amounted to 10.26 million mt, down by 0.3 percent year on year and up by 1.8 percent compared to the previous quarter. This dynamic was due to a decrease in the duration of maintenance works and reduced ore consumption. The company’s pellet production in the given quarter was 7.08 million mt, increasing by 0.2 percent year on year and by 3.9 percent quarter on quarter. The quarter-on-quarter growth was a result of the scheduled major overhaul at OEMK’s Pellet Plant in the fourth quarter last year and a decrease in the duration of maintenance works at Pellet Plant No. 2 and Pellet Plant No. 4 at LGOK.

Meanwhile, in the given quarter the company’s crude steel production increased by 1.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 2.6 percent year on year to 1.24 million mt.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the first quarter this year amounted to 1.67 million mt and 3.40 million mt, down 10.3 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year.