Russia’s Metalloinvest sees slight rise in iron ore output in 2021

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:09:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced its operational results for 2021.

Accordingly, in the given period Metalloinvest’s iron ore production amounted to 40.7 million mt, up by 0.8 percent year on year. The growth in production was due to a reduction in repair work downtime and an increase in the average productivity of equipment. The company’s pellet production in the given period was 28.52 million mt, increasing by 3.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, last year, the company’s crude steel production decreased by 1.3 percent year on year to 4.90 million mt. Metalloinvest’s pig iron production in 2021 amounted to 2.4 million mt, up by 4.4 percent compared to 2020.

Metalloinvest’s iron ore and pellet shipment volumes in the given period amounted to 7.38 million mt and 15.84 million mt, down 6.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

According to the statement, after the planned overhaul of two HBI plants at Lebedinsky GOK in 2021, the company expects to increase the total production of HBI/DRI at LGOK and OEMK to 8 million mt this year.