﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chile’s apparent steel consumption increases in 2023

Monday, 29 April 2024 21:30:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The apparent steel consumption in Chile totaled 2.388 million mt in 2023, 4.4 percent more than in 2022, according to the country’s steel institute ICHA.

According to the institute, in 2023 the apparent consumption of long products has reached 1.040 million mt, while 1.348 million mt were of flat products.

In 2023, imports represented 67 percent of the steel consumed in the country, against 69 percent in 2022, while the local production evolved from 31 percent in 2022 to 33 percent in 2023.

The imports of 2023 had origins in China (65 percent), Japan (15 percent) and other countries (20 percent), while the distribution in 2022 was China (52 percent), Brazil (19 percent), Japan (9 percent), Turkey (8 percent) and other countries (12 percent).


Tags: Crude Steel Flats Chile South America Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Net profit increases in Q1 2024 at Aceros Arequipa

26 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group sees higher net profit and revenue in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output rises in Jan-Feb with new capacities

01 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees lower net profit and output in 2023

26 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.8 percent in December from November

26 Jan | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News