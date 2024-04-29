Chile’s apparent steel consumption increases in 2023

Monday, 29 April 2024 21:30:14 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The apparent steel consumption in Chile totaled 2.388 million mt in 2023, 4.4 percent more than in 2022, according to the country’s steel institute ICHA.

According to the institute, in 2023 the apparent consumption of long products has reached 1.040 million mt, while 1.348 million mt were of flat products.

In 2023, imports represented 67 percent of the steel consumed in the country, against 69 percent in 2022, while the local production evolved from 31 percent in 2022 to 33 percent in 2023.

The imports of 2023 had origins in China (65 percent), Japan (15 percent) and other countries (20 percent), while the distribution in 2022 was China (52 percent), Brazil (19 percent), Japan (9 percent), Turkey (8 percent) and other countries (12 percent).