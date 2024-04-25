Ternium’s net income up 2.3 percent in Q1

Thursday, 25 April 2024 23:02:49 (GMT+3) | Mexico City

Latin American steel producer Ternium announced double-digit increases in sales volume, billing, operating profit and EBITDA for Q1 2024, although its net income increased only 2.3 percent, compared to the same period of 2023, to $491 million.

According to the financial report sent to the stock markets, steel shipments increased 27 percent to 3.89 million metric tons (mt). In the first three months of last year, Ternium did not register shipments of mining products, although this year it shipped 1.42 million mt.

Sales income totaled $4.78 billion, 31.9 percent more. Operating income increased 89.1 percent to $675 million and adjusted EBITDA to $855 million. The EBITDA margin went from 14.0 percent in Q1 2023 to 18.0 percent in Q1 2024.

By country, Mexico generated 50 percent of all sales revenue with $2.39 billion, 8.3 percent more. Brazil multiplied its sales 25 times, going from $42 million in 1Q23 to $1.04 billion in Q1 2024.

In Mexico, income per ton was $1,150/mt, 7.7 percent more. In Brazil it was $1,132/mt, 70.5 percent more.

In this scenario, the company's outlook is that the Mexican market will remain solid, due to sustained expansion in the northern region of the country, driven by the relocation of productive capacity from Asia to North America.

Most industrial sectors, such as the automotive sector, show solid performance, with the exception of household appliances and electric motors, which suffered the impact of inflation in the United States.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, Ternium expects lower recurring Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a reduction in margin that is partially offset by higher steel shipments.

Steel segment revenue per ton is anticipated to decline in most of Ternium's markets while cost per ton will remain relatively stable. Steel shipments are expected to grow, reflecting higher volumes in Mexico and Argentina and stable shipments in Brazil.

In addition, the mining segment will show sequentially stable iron ore volumes in the second quarter of 2024.