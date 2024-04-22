﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US beam imports down 0.5 percent in February

Monday, 22 April 2024 00:32:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 63,905 mt in February 2024, down 0.5 percent from January and down 1.4 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $66.9 million in February 2024, compared to $70.6 million in January and $73.8 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most beams from South Korea in February, with 17,743 mt, compared to 2,092 mt in January and 27,060 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported beams in February include UAE, with 11,279 mt; Mexico, with 10,472 mt; and Canada, with 9,546 mt.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

22 Apr | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 12.6 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 2.9 percent in Q1

19 Apr | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group sees higher net profit and revenue in Q1

17 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in March

16 Apr | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News

SAIL’s Bhilai mill achieves highest-ever crude steel output in FY 2023-24

16 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.47% in early April, inventory down 0.94%

16 Apr | Steel News

UNESID cautiously optimistic for Spanish steel sector in 2024

16 Apr | Steel News