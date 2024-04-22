US beam imports down 0.5 percent in February

Monday, 22 April 2024 00:32:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 63,905 mt in February 2024, down 0.5 percent from January and down 1.4 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $66.9 million in February 2024, compared to $70.6 million in January and $73.8 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most beams from South Korea in February, with 17,743 mt, compared to 2,092 mt in January and 27,060 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported beams in February include UAE, with 11,279 mt; Mexico, with 10,472 mt; and Canada, with 9,546 mt.