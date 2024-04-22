﻿
US raw steel production down 0.6 percent week-on-week

Monday, 22 April 2024 00:39:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 20, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,716,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.3 percent.

Production for the week ending April 20, 2024 is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending April 13, 2024 when production was 1,726,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.7 percent.

Production was 1,769,000 net tons in the week ending April 20, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 78.6 percent. The current week production represents a 3.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 20, 2024 was 26,939,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.5 percent. That is down 2.5 percent from the 27,622,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.9 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

