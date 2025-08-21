 |  Login 
NLMK tests recycled wood technology to cut emissions

Thursday, 21 August 2025 12:29:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that it has taken a significant step toward sustainable steelmaking by testing an innovative technology that converts recycled wood into coal. This alternative fuel will partially replace conventional energy sources in ferroalloy production, a key process for improving metal quality.

According to NLMK, the project will generate annual fuel savings of about 2,000 tons and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 5,000 tons annually.

Turning waste into energy

The raw material for this process comes from approximately 8,000 tons of discarded wood collected during equipment deliveries and repair works. These include old wooden structures, pallets, packaging, and other industrial waste that would otherwise go unused.

By transforming this waste into energy, NLMK not only reduces fuel consumption but also promotes more efficient waste management across its operations.

A step toward a closed-loop economy

The initiative is part of NLMK’s broader sustainability strategy to integrate secondary raw materials into its production cycle. The company already recycles up to 99 percent of its secondary raw materials, significantly reducing waste generation while improving resource efficiency.

NLMK’s goal is to strengthen its closed-loop economy, ensuring that production byproducts are consistently reused within internal processes. This new wood-to-coal technology further accelerates progress toward that objective.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking NLMK 

