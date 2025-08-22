 |  Login 
Russia’s NLMK reports lower net profit and sales revenues for H1 2025

Friday, 22 August 2025 15:57:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced its financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the second quarter and the first half of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s net profit came to RUB 23.28 billion ($288.93 million), down by 37.6 percent, while its sales revenues declined by 18.1 percent to RUB 219.02 billion ($2.72 billion), both on year-on-year basis. Moreover, NLMK’s operating profit in the second quarter came to RUB 23.53 billion ($219.02 million), down from an operating profit of RUB 75.17 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

In the first half, the company’s net profit declined by 45.0 percent year on year to RUB 44.92 billion ($557.51 million), while its sales revenues amounted to RUB 438.71 billion ($5.44 billion), falling by 15.3 percent year on year. Moreover, NLMK registered an operating profit of RUB 54.77 billion ($679.76 million), compared to an operating profit of RUB 132.77 billion in the first half of last year.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Fin. Reports NLMK 

