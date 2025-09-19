Assofermet reiterates concerns over new EU safeguard measures for steel and aluminum

Following recent statements on the risks tied to the new EU safeguard measures on steel and aluminum, Assofermet has once again voiced strong concerns, in an official letter sent on July 29 to Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, to the relevant Italian ministries, to the European Commission and to the representation of the Italian government in Brussels.

In the letter, the association representing Italian companies in the trade, distribution and processing of steel and non-ferrous metals stressed that, given the current international scenario - worsened by the US decision to raise duties on steel and aluminum to 50 percent - the EU risks creating a distortion in global trade flows towards Europe, placing additional pressure on the continental steel and manufacturing supply chain.

Assofermet’s proposals for the post-safeguard regime

Ahead of the expiration of the current safeguard regime on June 30, 2026, Assofermet has asked that the new framework be designed on more balanced grounds than in the past, avoiding excessive rigidity penalizing users and importers. In particular, the association proposes:

a single EU-wide quota divided by quarter, without specific quotas for each exporting country;

a carry-over mechanism for unused quotas;

a reduced tariff of 25 percent in case of quarterly quotas being exceeded;

exemptions for certain countries, including Ukraine, in line with EU trade policies;

a transition period of 18 months before the new measures enter into force.

The goal, Assofermet stressed, should be to maintain a fair level of protection for EU producers while ensuring adequate supply for users and safeguarding competitiveness, especially in light of the impact of the CBAM.

Focus on aluminum: no generalized restrictions

Particular attention was drawn to aluminum, a strategic sector where EU production has been lagging behind consumption for decades. Assofermet warned that indiscriminate restrictions would negatively affect the industry and called instead for targeted measures. The association also highlighted the need for an EU response to the United States by raising duties on aluminum imports from the US from 25 percent to 50 percent, in order to restore reciprocity.

Risk for European manufacturing

“Excessive restrictions on imports, different from those balanced solutions we proposed, would have serious consequences for European manufacturing, which is already under pressure due to energy costs and the introduction of CBAM,” Assofermet stated. The association reiterated the need for a balanced approach that takes into account both the protection of the steel industry and the supply needs of users, while keeping trade relations with third countries open.