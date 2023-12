Tuesday, 19 December 2023 11:13:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 54.46 million mt in the January-November period of the current year, up 39.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In November alone, China exported 5.46 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 68.2 percent year on year, while almost remaining stable month on month.