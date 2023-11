Monday, 20 November 2023 11:02:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 49.05 million mt in the January-October period of the current year, up 36.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China exported 5.46 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 82.1 percent year on year, while rising by 0.37 percent month on month.