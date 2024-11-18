China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 28.3% in Jan-Oct, up in Oct from Sept

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 62.75 million mt in the January-October period this year, up 28.3 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China exported 7.72 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 41.6 percent year on year, while up 41.4 percent compared to the export volume of 5.46 million mt recorded in September.

In October, China’s HRC export prices moved up first amid the stimuli issued by China’s government, while they edged down later as demand was not as good as market players had expected, with the highest price level during the month at $538/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during October 11-16, and with the lowest level at $510/mt FOB observed on October 22-31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.