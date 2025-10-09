Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline again in September

Brazil exported 5,500 mt of heavy plates in September, against 7,200 mt in August and 30,800 mt in July, according to SISCOMEX.

The decline mainly reflects no exports to the US in September and August, and 17,700 mt in July.

The exports of September were all destined to South American countries, in average at $868/mt, shipped by Usiminas (5,200 mt at $872/mt), by traders (200 mt at $804/mt), and by CSN ($100 mt at $782/mt), FOB conditions.

Meanwhile Brazil imported 1,600 mt of heavy plates in September, against 940 mt in August.

The origins of the imports were Europe (900 mt at $1,108/mt), and China (700 mt at $754/mt), also FOB conditions.