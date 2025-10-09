 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Exports...

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil decline again in September

Thursday, 09 October 2025 23:41:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 5,500 mt of heavy plates in September, against 7,200 mt in August and 30,800 mt in July, according to SISCOMEX.

The decline mainly reflects no exports to the US in September and August, and 17,700 mt in July.

The exports of September were all destined to South American countries, in average at $868/mt, shipped by Usiminas (5,200 mt at $872/mt), by traders (200 mt at $804/mt), and by CSN ($100 mt at $782/mt), FOB conditions.

Meanwhile Brazil imported 1,600 mt of heavy plates in September, against 940 mt in August.

The origins of the imports were Europe (900 mt at $1,108/mt), and China (700 mt at $754/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil South America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41, 2025

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

EU unveils quota volumes for new safeguard system

08 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40, 2025

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices down slightly amid decline in futures

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

29 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

26 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39, 2025

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

China’s JISCO launches new 4,200 mm heavy plate mill

24 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

24 Sep | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 11.5 percent in July 2025

24 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 10 mm
Width:  600 - 1,300 mm
Length:  1,500 - 4,000 mm
St 37-2 DIN 17100
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Printed Sheet-Pressure Sheets
Thickness:  0.5 - 2 mm
Width:  600 - 1,200 mm
Length:  400 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  6 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 - 12,000 mm
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer