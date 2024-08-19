China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 28.4% in Jan-July, down in July from June

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 41.63 million mt in the January-July period this year, up 28.4 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China exported 5.18 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 11.8 percent year on year, while down 11 percent compared to the export volume of 5.82 million mt recorded in June.

In July, China’s HRC export prices indicated an overall downtrend, with the highest price level during the month at $525/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during July 1-8, and with the lowest level at $500/mt FOB observed on July 31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.