China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 13.9 percent in January-May 2026

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 20.06 million mt in the January-May period this year, down 13.9 percent year on year, 2.7 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the first four months this year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In May alone, China’s steel sheet/plate exports amounted to 6.1 million mt, down 3.7 percent year on year, while up 11.7 percent month on month.

Overseas demand for steel plate/sheets improved in May, resulting in the month-on-month increase in exports in the given month.