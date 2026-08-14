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NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.9 percent in early August 2026

Friday, 14 August 2026 09:26:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early August (August 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 60.7/mt ($8.9/mt) or 1.9 percent to RMB 3,062.7/mt ($451/mt), compared to the price in late July (July 21-31), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 1.5 percent, 0.3 percent, 1.4 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to late July.

$1 = RMB 6.7878

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Plate Hrc Wire Rod Rebar Flats Longs China Far East 

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