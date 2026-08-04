NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in late July 2026

In late July (July 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 26.4/mt ($3.9/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 3,123.4/mt ($460/mt), compared to the price in mid-July (July 11-20), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles declined by 0.7 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-July.