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NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in early July 2026

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 10:40:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early July (July 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 26.2/mt ($3.8/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 3,145.9/mt ($463/mt), compared to the price in late June (June 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), angles and seamless steel pipes declined by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late June.


Tags: Plate Wire Rod Rebar Hrc Flats Longs China Far East 

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