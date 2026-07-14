NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in early July 2026

In early July (July 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 26.2/mt ($3.8/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 3,145.9/mt ($463/mt), compared to the price in late June (June 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), angles and seamless steel pipes declined by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late June.